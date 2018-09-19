PHOTOS: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup

September 19, 2018 21:23 IST

Images from the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav claimed three wickets each as India skittled out Pakistan for a modest 162 in 43.1 overs in an Asia Group league encounter in Dubai on Wednesday.



While Bhuvneshwar, who claimed three for 15 in seven overs, provided the initial breakthroughs, Jadhav, making a comeback to the national team, bowled with control to return with exceptional figures of 3 for 23 in 9 overs to break the backbone of the Pakistani lower middle-order.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/23 in 7.1 overs) and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (1/37 in 8 overs) also made good contributions with the ball



Jadhav's performance is even more laudable as he did the job of a frontline spinner after Hardik Pandya (0/24 in 4.5 overs) was stretchered off the field due to an acute lower back injury.



This was after young Babar Azam (47) and veteran Shoaib Malik (43) added 82 runs for the third wicket to rally Pakistan after early wickets.



However, Pakistan suffered a batting collapse losing five wickets for 36 runs before Faheem Ashraf (21) and Mohammed Aamir (16) added an invaluable 37 runs for the eighth wicket to take the total past 150-run mark.



Put into bat, Pakistan were in trouble straight away as Bhuvneshwar dealt a twin blow removing the in-form duo of Imam ul Haq (2) and Fakhar Zaman (0) to reduce them to two for three.

IMAGE: Kedar Jadhav celebrates picking up a wicket. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Imam charged to a short of length delivery that climbed on him and the thickish outside edge was taken by Dhoni. Zaman, India's tormentor in the ICC Champions Trophy, mistimed a pull-shot and Yuzvendra Chahal took a well-judged catch.



Babar and Malik then resurrected the innings with a fine partnership. Veteran Malik gave Kuldeep Yadav the charge to hit him for a six and rotated the strike well to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs.



In fact, Malik was dropped by wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Pandya's bowling, whose agonies increased when he had to leave the field with a back injury.



Kuldeep made the breakthrough with the wicket of Azam, who was deceived by the googly and was bowled.



From 85 for two, Pakistan slipped to 100 for five as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the fall of a Pakistan wicket. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Sarfraz Ahmed (6) was dismissed by Jadhav as substitute fielder Manish Pandey took a blinder at long-on, flicking the ball inside the ropes after the momentum forced him to run over the boundary, but he did well to compose himself before coming back in to complete a stunning catch.



The Pakistani batsmen found it extremely difficult to read Jadhav's round arm action as he bowled straight and wide. Asif Ali was caught behind and then Malik was run-out by a direct throw from Ambati Rayudu at point



Shadab Khan (8) was stumped by Dhoni as he became Jadhav's third victim of the match.



Faheem and Aamir did try their bit as Pakistan crossed the 150-run mark before Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah wrapped up the tail in the 44th over.