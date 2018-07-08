Twin world records for Dhoni in India's T20 win

July 08, 2018 22:14 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the catch to dismiss Eoin Morgan off Hardik Pandya's bowling. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed a coveted double in T20 internationals, becoming the first cricketer to take five catches in a match and also reach 50 scalps in the shortest format, during the third and final T20 International against England in Bristol, on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Dhoni achieved this feat in his 93rd T20

International. His tally of catches has risen up to 54.He first completed a half-century of caught behind when he snapped Jason Roy off debutant Deepak Chahar's bowling.Dhoni then played his part in the dismissals of Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett.Rohit Sharma blasted an unbeaten century to power India to awhich helped them clinch the three-match T20 series against England 2-1