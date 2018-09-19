rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Gavaskar is unhappy with Karthik

Why Gavaskar is unhappy with Karthik

September 19, 2018 23:38 IST

The former India captain is not impressed with Dinesh Karthik, whose ODI jersey name carries his initials 'DK' instead of his name.

Dinesh Karthik

The legend has it that Sunil Gavaskar during his days as a young cricketer of Dadar Union Club was given a piece of advice by club' mentor Vithal 'Marshal' Patil -- 'If you can't be a cricketer, at least dress like one'.

The legendary opener has always been very touchy about how players treat their jerseys and caps as he learnt a lesson from his maternal uncle Madhav Mantri, when as a kid, he had demanded to wear his India pullovers.

"You need to earn that pullopver to wear it," a young Gavaskar was told by his uncle.

No wonder, he wasn't exactly amused when he saw Fakhar Zaman trying to resemble a rapper wearing his national cap backside while bowling the 18th over of the Indian innings during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

"Somebody, may be the captain should tell him that that it's the national cap. He should wear it properly. You can do this in PSL (Pakistan Super League) maybe but this is the national team," Gavaskar said on commentary.

In the next over, Zaman was seen handing the cap to the umpires.

However, the former India captain then turned his attention towards Dinesh Karthik, whose jersey name carries his initials 'DK', which is also his nickname in the cricketing circuit.

"May be that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. May be with the name he can have his initials," Gavaskar said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik, Fakhar Zaman, India, PSL
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use