Why Gavaskar is unhappy with Karthik

September 19, 2018 23:38 IST

The former India captain is not impressed with Dinesh Karthik, whose ODI jersey name carries his initials 'DK' instead of his name.

The legend has it that Sunil Gavaskar during his days as a young cricketer of Dadar Union Club was given a piece of advice by club' mentor Vithal 'Marshal' Patil -- 'If you can't be a cricketer, at least dress like one'.



The legendary opener has always been very touchy about how players treat their jerseys and caps as he learnt a lesson from his maternal uncle Madhav Mantri, when as a kid, he had demanded to wear his India pullovers.



"You need to earn that pullopver to wear it," a young Gavaskar was told by his uncle.



No wonder, he wasn't exactly amused when he saw Fakhar Zaman trying to resemble a rapper wearing his national cap backside while bowling the 18th over of the Indian innings during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.



"Somebody, may be the captain should tell him that that it's the national cap. He should wear it properly. You can do this in PSL (Pakistan Super League) maybe but this is the national team," Gavaskar said on commentary.



In the next over, Zaman was seen handing the cap to the umpires.



However, the former India captain then turned his attention towards Dinesh Karthik, whose jersey name carries his initials 'DK', which is also his nickname in the cricketing circuit.



"May be that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. May be with the name he can have his initials," Gavaskar said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter