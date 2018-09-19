rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Pandya stretchered off the field with injury

Asia Cup: Pandya stretchered off the field with injury

September 19, 2018 19:10 IST

'Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now.'

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is taken off the field in a stretcher after sustaining a back injury while bowling. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Wednesday stretchered off the field during the Asia Cup group league encounter against Pakistan after sustaining a back injury.

"Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. More updates as and when there is one. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute," BCCI's media team said from Dubai.

 

The incident took place in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings when the all-rounder was bowling his fifth over.

It was the fifth delivery and Pandya, after completing the follow through, immediately felt his lower back and lay on the ground in considerable pain.

He was unable to get up and was stretchered off and was taken for medical examination.

It is not yet known that how serious the injury is and whether he will take any further part in the game.

Pandya's figures were 4.5-0-24-0 after Babar Azam's catch was dropped off his bowling by Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the batsman was on 32.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Hardik Pandya, BCCI, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Babar Azam, Manish Pandey
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use