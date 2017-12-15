PHOTOS: Smith holds firm as Australia rein in England

Last updated on: December 15, 2017 16:45 IST

Images from Day 2 of the third Ashes Test between Australia and England in Perth on Friday.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images



Jonny Bairstow kept his head with a fine century for England but Steve Smith showed a captain's poise to guide Australia to 203 for three at the close of day two of the third Ashes Test on Friday.

Smith was on 92 at stumps, with Shaun Marsh on seven, with the home side, already 2-0 up in the five-match series, having trimmed England's first innings lead to 200 runs.

IMAGE: Steve Smith bats during Day 2. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images



Bairstow marked his first Ashes ton with a cheeky celebration before lunch, nudging his head against his helmet in a nod to his infamous 'headbutt' of Australia opener Cameron Bancroft.



The wicketkeeper's sparkling 119 helped push England to 403, their highest innings total in Australia since January, 2011.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate after Craig Overton dismissed Cameron Bancroft. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images



However, England's joy was tempered by the runs that went begging, having lost six wickets for 35 in the final 10 overs of the morning session to leave the door well and truly open for Australia.



Smith opened it wider with an innings of typical poise, anchoring a 124-run partnership with Usman Khawaja after seamer Craig Overton removed openers David Warner (25) and Cameron Bancroft (22).



The game remains evenly poised but England's hopes of containing Smith and Australia may have suffered a blow when Overton sustained an apparent injury in his chest area.

IMAGE: Steve Smith is struck by a bouncer from Craig Overton. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images



England also rued some poor fielding with Khawaja reprieved on 39 after he nicked behind, but a lead-footed Joe Root appeared to completely miss the flight of the ball.



Two overs later, Smith struck a sumptuous cover drive for four to bring up his half-century and stepped up a gear to make Root pay.



Khawaja drove into the covers off Moeen Ali to bring up his 10th Test half-century but was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes on the next ball he faced.

IMAGE: Dawid Malan bats during day two. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Mitchell Starc finished with 4-91 and Josh Hazlewood 3-92 as Australia's bowlers hit back after being dominated by Malan and Bairstow earlier in the morning.



Tail-ender Stuart Broad smashed a six to drive England past 400, the first time the tourists had reached that mark in Australia since January 2011, but became Starc's fourth victim when he miscued a hook to be caught for 12 and end the innings.



England had resumed on 305 for four, and it took Malan and Bairstow 27 balls to add to the overnight total but they took to Australia's relief bowlers with a gusto.



Bairstow smashed quick Pat Cummins for consecutive boundaries, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh came in for a similar hiding.



Bairstow's first visit to Perth after the squad's arrival Down Under was a cause of embarrassment to the team following revelations he 'head-butted' Australia opener Cameron Bancroft by way of greeting at a local bar.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Moeen Ali. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Western Australian Marsh played watchfully to stumps, and Australia remain well-positioned to eat into England's lead on day three.



Promoted up the order to six, Bairstow shared in a 237-run stand with Dawid Malan, the highest by an England pair at the WACA and their best fifth-wicket partnership ever in Australia.



Spinner Nathan Lyon broke the stand, forcing Malan to miscue his shot high into the air to be caught for 140.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon, 2nd right, is congratulated by team mates after taking the wicket of Dawid Malan Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images



After raising his hundred, Bairstow's batting partners fell around him quickly, with Pat Cummins having Moeen caught by Smith at first slip for a duck, and Woakes then snaffled in the deep for eight off Hazlewood.



Starc ended Bairstow's 215-ball innings by removing his middle stump in the following over, with Hazlewood dismissing tail-ender Overton for two.