We are also hurt the way you guys are: Dhawan

September 06, 2018 21:24 IST

'People who have been writing negative stuff. We are also hurt the day you guys are. It is important to learn from our mistakes and move forward.'

IMAGE: England beat India by 60 runs in the fourth Test at Southampton to wrap up the five-match series 3-1. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Out-of-form opener Shikhar Dhawan has tried to put up a defence after India lost the ongoing Test series to England, saying the players are also 'hurt' like the fans and followers of Indian cricket.

India went down by 60 runs in the fourth Test at Southampton to give the hosts an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, leaving the country's cricket fraternity disappointed.



"People who have been writing negative stuff. We are also hurt the way you guys are. It is important to learn from our mistakes and move forward. We give our best for the nation every time we walk on the ground and most important thing is as a team we should be in a good mindset before the next game," Dhawan posted on his Instagram page on Thursday.



Poor form of Dhawan along with his opening partners K L Rahul and Murali Vijay have been a cause of concern for India during the Test series as they haven't fired at all in the four Tests played so far.

Dhawan has scored 158 runs from three matches so far while Rahul has managed 113 from four matches. Vijay, who was dropped from the squad for the last two Tests, managed 26 runs from two matches.



"We cannot change the past. So we do our hardwork at the ground as always and keep our process strong. After practice it is important to laugh and be happy so we create positivity in the team. That's what champions do. Easy to be happy when winning. Warriors stay positive when things are down too. Thanks to the fans who are still supporting us," Dhawan wrote.



The fifth and final Test starts at the Oval from Friday.