Virat Kohli tags the extraordinary woman in his life!

March 08, 2018 11:12 IST

IMAGE: Indian skipper Virat Kohli dedicated a special Women's Day message to his wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Courtesy sabyasachiofficial/Instagram

It has become a norm for Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli to stand by his woman and celebrate her.

On International Women's Day, Kohli, like every other person took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts on this day.

But what makes his post special is his tribute to wife Anushka Sharma while wishing all the women around the world.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli wishing all the women around the world. Photograph: Courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

In a heart-warming post, Kohli mentioned his wife as the extraordinary woman in his life.

“Men and women aren’t equal. I really wish we were. Honestly, the fact is, it’s easier to be one than the other. Sexual harassment, discrimination, sexism, domestic abuse and threats of violence… and the list goes on. Despite all of this, women rise and shine in all walks of life. Still, think they are equal? No, they are better than equal. To all the women all around the world, I wish you all a very happy Women’s Day,” Kohli wrote.