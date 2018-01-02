Tendulkar shows off cooking skills

Last updated on: January 02, 2018 19:47 IST

IMAGE: Yuvaj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar at a New Year's Eve party on Sunday. Photograph: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar donned the chef's hat on New Year's Eve as he cooked a rich meal for family and friends.

Tendulkar shared a video on social media where he was seen concocting some delicacies.

He captioned the video, "It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year's Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers.

"Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always," the caption added.

Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to share a picture from the last night of 2017.

He posted a photo of him with former Indian seamer Ajit Agarkar and Tendulkar on Instagram and captioned it, "Thanks @sachintendulkar for the lovely night was great fun #monster Agarkar."

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar barbecues chicken for his guests on New Year's eve

Video: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram