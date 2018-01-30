U-19 PHOTOS: Team India celebrate Pakistan win with fans

January 30, 2018 10:10 IST

Following their crushing 203-run victory against Pakistan in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday, the victorious Indian team celebrated the win with their fans at the Hagley Oval, in Christchurch.



The team captained by captain Prithvi Shaw interacted with the Indian fans in the stands and even clicked selfie with them.



Shubman Gill's unbeaten hundred lifted India to a massive victory and set up a title clash against Australia on Saturday. This is India's sixth appearance in the final of the Under-19 World Cup.



Both India and Australia have won the Under-19 World Cup three times, the most by any nation.



Coach Rahul Dravid, who has played many games against Pakistan at the senior level, was also seen clicking selfies with the fans to celebrate India's thumping win over their arch-rivals.



Check out pictures of Indian team celebrating their win:

IMAGE: India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw clicks selfie with fans. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images



IMAGE: India's star batsman Shubman Gill was a hit with the fans. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images



IMAGE: India coach Rahul Dravid was also in demand. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images



IMAGE: Indian team clicks a selfie to celebrate the win. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images

