Umesh's 10-wicket haul earns him rich dividends

October 15, 2018 15:34 IST

IMAGE: Indian bowler Umesh Yadav exults after dismissing West Indies' Shannon Gabriel on Day 3 of the second cricket Test match, in Hyderabad, on Sunday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI

India captain Virat Kohli remains the number one Test batsmen while Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant made big gains in the latest ICC rankings following the home series win against the West Indies.

Shaw, who led India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, completed a memorable debut series as he finished the Hyderabad Test in 60th place, climbing 13 rungs after knocks of 70 and 33 not out. Shaw had entered the rankings in 73rd place after a century on debut.

Wicket-keeper-batsman Pant also continued his upward climb as his knock of 92 saw him gain 23 places to reach the 62nd spot.

The Delhi batsman had started the series in 111th position and would be deriving satisfaction from the rankings gain after missing centuries in successive Tests, also dismissed for 92 in the opening match in Rajkot.

IMAGE: Roston Chase scored a century on Day of the 2nd Test against India in Hyderabad. Photograph: PTI

In other movements, Ajinkya Rahane gained four places to reach the 18th position after his knock of 80, while paceman Umesh Yadav jumped four slots to climb to 25th after becoming only the third Indian fast bowler to claim a 10-wicket Test haul on home soil.

For the West Indies, captain Jason Holder has made significant gains in all departments.

His haul of five for 56 in India's first innings lifted him four places to a career-best ninth rank among bowlers while his first innings half-century was good enough to help him gain three slots to reach the 53rd position.

Holder has also overtaken South Africa's Vernon Philander to third position among all-rounders.

Roston Chase, who scored a century in the first innings against India in the 2nd Test gained 10 slots to reach the 31st position, and Shai Hope gained five places to reach 35th position.

The 2-0 series result sees top-ranked India gain one point while the West Indies have lost one point, without any change of positions in the team rankings.