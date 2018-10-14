PIX: Dominant India whitewash Windies to make it 10 in a row!

October 14, 2018 17:44 IST

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Umesh Yadav, left, dismissed Roston Chase. Photograph: PTI

India crushed West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test in Hyderabad to complete a 2-0 series whitewash on Sunday.

India cruised to 72 for no loss in 16.1 overs to complete another thumping win over the Windies, their second successive win inside three days and also register their 10th consecutive series victory at home.

This is also the first time that India had beaten West Indies by 10 wickets in a Test match!



Prithvi Shaw hit the winning runs as he finished unbeaten on 33, the same score as his opening partner KL Rahul.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter



Earlier, Umesh Yadav picked up four wickets to send West Indies crashing for a lowly 127, setting India an easy 72-run target.



Yadav took four for 45 to register his first ever 10-wicket haul in a Test match. He had taken six for 88 in the first innings.



Ravindra Jadeja picked up three for 12, while Ashwin bagged two for 24 and Kuldeep took one.



In the morning session, captain Jason Holder led from the front with the ball for West Indies with a five-wicket haul to bowl out India for 367 in their first innings.

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: PTI

India, who resumed on 308 for four, lost their remaining six wickets for 59 runs in the morning session as West Indies made a good comeback with the ball.



Ravichandran Ashwin played an useful knock of 35 at the end to help India claim a 56-run lead.



West Indies had made 311 in their first innings courtesy of Roston Chase's century.

The hosts had won the first Test in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs, their biggest Test victory.