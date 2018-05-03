Turning Point: When rain gods decided the outcome

Last updated on: May 03, 2018 10:39 IST

IMAGE: A message on the big screen at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

When the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field it was all going according to plan, until the rain decided to intervene.

The game was delayed by 90 minutes and was reduced to 18 overs a side and that is when the match set its own tone.

Prithvi Shaw gave the Delhi Daredevils the perfect start, hammering the bowling to all corners of the park even though he lost his opening partner Colin Munro for a golden duck.

Prithvi -- who got a life when Dhawal Kulkarni dropped him off his bowling -- made the bowlers pay, scoring 47 off 25 balls before Shreyas Gopal had him caught and bowled.

That brought together Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

With the threat of rain looming, Pant and Iyer went into overdrive and conjured a 92 run partnership in just 7.1 overs.

Iyer and Pant made quick fifties and Vijay Shankar's late hitting helped prop Delhi's score to 196/6 as the rain came down after 17.1 overs, prompting the umpires to call off the innings.

Rain further delayed play and Rajasthan were set an improbable target of 151 in 12 overs by the Duckworth Lewis method.

Rajasthan opener Joss Buttler scored a super quick 67 off 26 balls, but didn't get much support from the other batsmen.

D'Arcy Short (44 off 25) and K Gowtham (18 off 6) went after the Delhi bowling, but Rajasthan fell 4 runs short.