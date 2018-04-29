Turning Point: McClenaghan's double strike checks CSK

April 29, 2018 10:28 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Mitchell McClenaghan bowls during Saturday's Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium, in Pune. Photograph: BCCI

With the well-set duo of Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni out in the middle, Chennai Super Kings looked set for a total around the 190-run mark, against Mumbai Indians, in the Indian Premier League match in Pune on Saturday.



Raina had stroked his way to a quickfire 52 from 36 balls, while Dhoni, who scored 26 from 20, was threatening to cut loose after a watchful start.



With the dangerous Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja to follow, Chennai Super Kings had a lot of fireworks in store for the last three overs.



But left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan changed the script completely with a double strike in the 18th over.



Dhoni fell off the first ball of McClenagahan's final over as he mistimed a full toss straight into the hands of the fielder in the deep.



Two balls later, the Kiwi pacer effected another major strike, dismissing Dwayne Bravo for a golden duck. The batsman mishit the pull and was caught on the off-side.



McClenagahan conceded just four runs in the final over to finish with impressive figures of two for 26 in his four.



CSK lost the momentum after those two quick wickets and finished with a below-par 169 for five in their 20 overs on a good batting wicket.



The target proved too easy for Mumbai Indians. They cruised to an eight-wicket victory in the final over, riding on Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 56 from 33 balls.

