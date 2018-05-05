Turning Point: Krunal's late dash keeps Mumbai afloat

May 05, 2018 09:55 IST

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya's entertaining 31 not out from 12 balls took the Mumbai Indians past the Kings XI Punjab in Friday's IPL game in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Krunal Pandya walked out to the middle at the fall of his kid brother Hardik's wicket in the 16th over with the Mumbai Indians in some bother, in Friday night's IPL match in Indore.

Mumbai needed to score 50 runs to win off the last 4 overs.

Captain Rohit Sharma boosted MI hopes with a couple of sixes off Mujeeb ur Rahman in the 17th over.

Krunal then hammered part-time medium pacer Marcus Stoinis for two 4s and a 6 to get 20 runs from the 18th over in what turned out to be a decisive one.

The normally reliable Andrew Tye also came under attack at the left-hander's hands. Krunal was virtually unstoppable after settling in.

He steered a slower bouncer from Tye over point for a 4 and smashed the next, a wide one, to long-on for a 6.

He tried to heave the last ball over the leg side, missed, as the ball hit his pads and went for 4 leg byes to take Mumbai to a 6 wicket victory to keep their hopes alive.