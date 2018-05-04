Turning Point: CSK foxed by Narine's mystery spin

May 04, 2018 11:18 IST

IMAGE: Sunil Narine is congratulated by his KKR teammates after dismissing CSK star Ambati Rayudu in Thursday's IPL game in Kolkata. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 177/5 on a good batting wicket in Thursday's IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

All thanks to KKR's mystery spinner Sunil Narine's brilliant spell in the middle overs.

Narine registered figures of 2/20 in his 4 overs, and both of his wickets were instrumental in keeping CSK's total under control.

The in-form Shane Watson gave Chennai a brisk start, stroking his way to 36 from 25 balls, and looked set for more before Narine struck the vital blow.

Watson was left ruing his luck as he pulled a short ball from the spinner straight to Shivam Mavi on the mid-wicket fence.

That wicket dented CSK, well-placed on 91/1 in the 11th over at that stage, big time in the middle overs as the run rate slowed down considerably before Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni looked to rally the team.

But, once again, Narine did the damage, bowling Rayudu for 21 just when he was looking to cut loose.

Dhoni stroked a quick 43 from 25 balls, but in the end CSK were 20-30 runs short as KKR cruised to an emphatic 6 wicket victory with 14 balls to spare.