Turning Point: Kaul-Bhuvi strangle RCB at the death

May 08, 2018 12:15 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shakib Al Hasan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate after beating RCB in the last over on Monday, May 7, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

How many times have Sunrisers Hyderabad exhibited their superlative bowling skills this IPL season!

Once again, the Sunrisers bowlers did the job on a slow track.

After the hosts managed just 146 after being put into bat, RCB started the chase well with Parthiv Patel belting 20 runs off 13 balls.

He looked in good knick, but once RCB lost Manan Vohra, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Even Captain Virat Kohli struggled to find the big shots and once he and A B de Villiers departed, it became all the more difficult for RCB.

When Colin de Grandhomme and Mandeep Singh were at the crease it looked like RCB would somehow squeeze through.

RCB needed 39 off the last 4 overs and de Grandhomme took Rashid Khan to the cleaners in the 17th over, picking 14 runs.

Now with 25 needed off the last 3 overs, it was up to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul to stem the flow of RCB runs and that is what they did.

They bowled exceptionally, giving away just 17 runs in the last 3 overs and Sunrisers sneaked past RCB by 5 runs.