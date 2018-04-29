Deepak Chahar out of IPL for two weeks

April 29, 2018 16:39 IST

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar sustained injury on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

What comes as a big blow for Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), fast bowler Deepak Chahar could be ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for at least two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Chahar sustained the injury during the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

"He (Chahar) has had hamstring injuries in the past, he has a pretty good idea when he is in trouble," espncricinfo quoted Super Kings' coach Stephen Fleming as saying.

"Conservatively, it's probably a couple of weeks, which is a bit of a blow," Fleming added.

He further confirmed that Lungi Ngidi, who had flown back to South Africa, post the death of his father, has rejoined the CSK squad.

Chahar has played in all the games for Super Kings so far and has picked six wickets at an average of 25.50, including a match-winning 3 for 15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The CSK will play their next match against the Delhi Daredevils (DD) on April 30.