Ganguly hails Pakistan's Imran Khan

July 27, 2018 21:23 IST

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly congratulated Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan. Photograph: PTI/Twitter

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, on Friday, congratulated legendary Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan, who is poised to become his country's prime minister after more than two decades of political struggle.

The 1992 World Cup-winning captain led his party to power in the country's general elections.

"Congratulations to him. He has been fighting for a long time and now he is set to become the prime minister of Pakistan," the Cricket Association of Bengal president said at its annual awards ceremony here.

Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 115 out of the 272 seats in National Assembly.

Earlier the CAB gave U-19 pacer Ishan Porel the best U-19 cricketer of the year award and named Dipti Sharma as the best senior women's cricketer.

Former Bengal pacer Barun Burman was honoured with the Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award.

"It's time we need to win the Ranji Trophy. I hope to celebrate with a Ranji Trophy winning side soon," Ganguly said.

CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya pointed out that they posted a profit of Rs 75 lakh in the last financial year.

"This is despite the fact that we have not been receiving any TV rights subsidies and IPL subventions from the BCCI," Avishek said.