Team India wear black armbands as mark of respect to Vajpayee, Wadekar

August 18, 2018 23:35 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli walks out to bat on Day 1 of the third Test. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter



The Indian cricketers wore black arm bands on the first day of the third Test against England in Nottingham on Saturday as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former captain Ajit Wadekar, who passed away earlier this week.

Just before the start of the day's play, the Indian players, led by Virat Kohli, were seen wearing black arm bands in memory of the departed former prime minister and the former skipper.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to former India captain Shri Ajit Wadekar and former India Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away recently," the BCCI tweeted.



Wadekar, who passed away on August 15, led India to their first away series victory in West Indies and England in 1971, died in Mumbai on August 15 after a prolonged illness. He was 77.



Former PM Vajpayee passed away on August 16.