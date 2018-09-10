Bharat's ton puts India A in command against Aus A

September 10, 2018 20:39 IST

IMAGE: Srikar Bharat scored 106 off 186 balls, including 12 boundaries and a six, as India A put up 505 in their first innings on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against Australia A. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Srikar Bharat’s splendid hundred and his century stand with Kuldeep Yadav put India A in command over Australia A in the second unofficial Test at Alur, Bengaluru, on Monday.

Bharat struck a brilliant 106 off 186 balls, which included 12 boundaries and a six, and together with Kuldeep (52) shared a crucial 113 runs for the eighth wicket to take India A to 505 all out in their first innings, in reply to Australia A's 346.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 38 for 2 in their second innings, still trailing India A by 121 runs.

Earlier, resuming the day on 223 for 3, India A lost captain Shreyas Iyer (42) first, cleaned up by Mitchell Marsh.

Then Bharat walked into the middle and built a 41-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shubman Gill (50), who was bowled by Chris Tremain before lunch.

In the second session, India A lost two more wickets -- Krishnappa Gowtham (20) and Deepak Chahar (6) -- with the scoreboard reading 370 for 7.

But then Bharat and Kuldeep held the fort and stitched a fine stand to help India A post a mammoth total.

Ashton Agar (3/87) and Tremain (3/41) picked three wickets each for Australia A.

Australia A’s second innings began on a disastrous note, losing Kurtis Patterson and Matt Renshaw early.

Patterson (4) was picked by Gowtham while Renshaw (19) fell to Shahbaz Nadeem.