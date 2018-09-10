PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 4

Images from Day 4 of the fifth and final Test between England and India at The Oval in London on Monday"
England batsman Alastair Cook marked his 291st and final Test innings in fitting fashion as he reached a century against India on the fourth morning of the fifth Test on Monday.
The 33-year-old opener, England’s record run scorer in Tests, began the day on 46 and moved fluently to 101 not out before lunch as England built a large lead with captain Joe Root also making an unbeaten fifty.
It was left-hander Cook’s 33rd Test century.
this
Comment
article