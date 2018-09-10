PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 4

September 10, 2018 17:49 IST

Images from Day 4 of the fifth and final Test between England and India at The Oval in London on Monday"

Scorecard

IMAGE: Alastair Cook of England celebrates reaching his century with captain Joe Root during Day 4 of the 5th Test match against India. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England batsman Alastair Cook marked his 291st and final Test innings in fitting fashion as he reached a century against India on the fourth morning of the fifth Test on Monday.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root is dropped by Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 33-year-old opener, England’s record run scorer in Tests, began the day on 46 and moved fluently to 101 not out before lunch as England built a large lead with captain Joe Root also making an unbeaten fifty.

It was left-hander Cook’s 33rd Test century.