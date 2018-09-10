Cook's last stand ends with memorable century

Last updated on: September 10, 2018 20:22 IST

Alastair Cook finishes with 12,472 Test runs, fifth on the all-time list.

IMAGE: England's Alastair Cook waves to the crowd as he walks off after losing his wicket on Monday, Day 4 of the fifth and final Test against India, at the Kia Oval. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England opener Alastair Cook's final Test innings came to a close when he was dismissed having scored a fairytale 147 against India on Day 4 of the fifth Test at the Kia Oval on Monday.

Cook, England's most-capped Test player and leading run-scorer, walked off to deafening applause and a standing ovation after being caught behind by Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Hanuma Vihari.

His final 287-ball knock included 14 fours.

IMAGE: General view of the scoreboard announcing England's Alastair Cook becoming the fifth highest Test run scorer. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Left-handed Cook finished with 12,472 Test runs, fifth on the all-time list having moved past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara earlier in the day.

He was dismissed to the delivery after skipper Joe Root was out for 125, having shared a third-wicket partnership of 259 to take the game away from India.

By then England's lead was more than 360 as tea approached.

Interestingly, Cook's debut hundred was also against India, at Nagpur in 2006.

Not many have scored a hundred on their debut and farewell Test and Cook joined the elite club which also has Greg Chappell and Mohammad Azharuddin.

He is only the fifth such cricketer, the other two being Bill Ponsford and Reginald Duff.