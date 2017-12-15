rediff.com

No Malinga in Sri Lanka T20 squad for India series

Last updated on: December 15, 2017 21:11 IST

Lasith Malinga

Veteran speedster Lasith Malinga has not been picked in the Sri Lanka T20 squad for the three-match series against India, starting December 20.

The list has been ratified by sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera. The list however says Malinga has been rested without stating any reason for that. Malinga is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League.

 

Senior players Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been rested and are replaced by Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka.

The first match will be played at Cuttack on December 20 followed by matches in Indore and Mumbai on December 22 and 24 respectively.

Squad: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera.

IMAGE: Lasith Malinga

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

