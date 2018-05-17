rediff.com

Smriti, Harmanpreet to lead in IPL style one-off T20

May 17, 2018 15:59 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana, left, with Harmanpreet Kaur. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

Top international stars like Australians Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning will be seen in action in the upcoming one-off Women's T20 Challenge match to be played on May 22 ahead of the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 in Mumbai.

The contest will see India Women's T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana-led IPL Trailblazers compete against IPL Supernovas, to be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

 

The one-of-its-kind match will feature 26 players including 10 international stars from Australia, England and New Zealand.

The names of the players -- 13 for each the two teams -- was announced on Thursday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India .

While IPL Trailblazers boasts of players like India's top bowler Jhulan Goswami and Australia's Alyssa Healy, the IPL Supernovas have in their ranks India's ODI captain Mithali Raj and Australian skipper Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

The Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernova: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajseshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket keeper).

