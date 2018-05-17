IPL play-offs: What KKR, MI, RR, Kings, RCB need to do

May 17, 2018 14:06 IST

What the teams need to do to qualify for the IPL play-offs.

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have secured their places in the IPL-11 play-offs.

5 teams are in the race for the other 2 places as the IPL-11 league phase heads for a thrilling finish.

Sunrisers top the standings with 18 points from 12 games. CSK are on 16 from the same number of games.

Dinesh Karthik's KKR, who got their campaign back on track with two successive wins, have 14 points from 13 games.

The Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are all on 12 points each from 13 games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are captained by Virat Kohli, are also in the play-offs race with 10 points from 12 games.

Delhi Daredevils, who have won just 3 games out of 12 so far, are out of the running.

A look at the play-off qualification scenarios:

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Already through to the play-offs.

With two matches remaining, the Sunrisers will aim to continue the momentum and finish as the top team in the points table.

This will give them another chance to reach the final if they fail the first time since they will play Qualifier 1 where the winner advances to the final.

The losing team gets another chance in the Eliminator Match.

With 18 points from 12 games, Sunrisers are assured of finishing at least second in the points table even if they lose both their remaining games -- against the Rajasthan Royals and KKR.

Chennai Super Kings

Like the Sunrisers, the Chennai Super Kings have also qualified for the play-offs.

CSK is currently second in the points table behind Sunrisers with 16 points.

Like the Sunrisers, CSK will also aim to finish as one of the top two sides and should do so quite comfortably.

The only way CSK won't finish in the top two is if it loses both its remaining games -- against the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab -- by big margins and if KKR beats SRH comprehensively, which will see them go past CSK on net run-rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR's task is simple -- a win in their last league game against Sunrisers will surely put them in the play-offs.

A loss will make things dicey for KKR who will then finish with 14 points and a negative net run-rate.

If Mumbai Indians beat DD and RCB wins both its remaining games (vs SRH and RR), then MI and RCB will also finish with 14 points and a positive net run-rate.

RR and KXIP can also finish with 14 points, but it is highly unlikely that these two teams will be able to beat KKR on net run-rate.

The best scenario for KKR will be -- MI lose to DD and RCB lose one of its games.

KKR should then get through even if its loses its last league match.

Mumbai Indians

By registering a thrilling 3 run win over KXIP, MI have kept their qualification hopes alive.

If they beat DD in their last game, they will have a good chance of making the play-offs.

The only way MI can then be eliminated is if KKR beat Sunrisers and RCB beat both Sunrisers and Rajasthan quite comprehensively.

In such a scenario, KKR will remain ahead of MI on points, while RCB can pip them on net run-rate.

MI have the advantage of playing the penultimate league game, so it will know what it needs to do going in to that match.

Even if MI lose to DD, it could still make it to the play-offs.

But for that, KXIP and RR will have to lose its last games and RCB will have to lose to the Sunrisers.

In that case, Mumbai will qualify as the fourth team after Sunrisers, CSK and KKR.

Rajasthan Royals

The Royals are on a sticky wicket and need a lot of things to fall in place to go through.

Its best chance is if it beats RCB, and MI loses to DD.

Also, either KKR or Punjab should remain behind Rajasthan in the net run-rate.

In such a scenario, Rajasthan can make it to the last four.

If Ajinkya Rahane's side loses to RCB, it will be eliminated since Sunrisers, CSK and KKR are already ahead of the Royals on points.

One of these teams -- MI, RCB and KXIP -- will end up with more points/better net run-rate than RR.

Kings XI Punjab

Wednesday's narrow defeat to MI has put the Kings in a tight spot.

With 6 wins in 13 games and a negative net run-rate, KXIP can get eliminated even if it beats CSK and other results don't go the Kings' way.

A defeat will definitely put the Kings out of contention.

To qualify, KXIP needs to beat CSK, and then hope that Mumbai loses to DD, RCB loses to Sunrisers and Rajasthan loses to RCB.

In such a scenario, KXIP will finish up with 14 points, while MI, RCB and Rajasthan will remain stuck on 12 points each.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Its best chance remains in winning both remaining games, and then hope that either KKR lose to Sunrisers or Mumbai lose to DD.

The two wins will keep RCB ahead of Rajasthan and Punjab on net run-rate.

There is a possibility that RCB can still qualify even if it loses one of its matches.

For that to happen, RCB have to ensure that it loses to Sunrisers and not to Rajasthan. Also, the loss should be a narrow one.

Then it gives Rajasthan a thumping, Punjab loses to CSK and Mumbai lose to DD by a big margin.

In such a scenario, RCB, Rajasthan, Punjab and Mumbai will finish with 12 points each.

RCB should be ahead of Mumbai on net run-rate.

The other teams, in any case, will not be able to match RCB on net run-rate.

Delhi Daredevils

Out of the play-off race.

However, DD can affect CSK's final standing and can spoil Mumbai's party.