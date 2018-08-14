rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith, Warner set to make Sydney club return in September

Smith, Warner set to make Sydney club return in September

August 14, 2018 14:13 IST

An enticing showdown between former Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner could take place on November 10.

IMAGE: Steve Smith and David Warner along with opener Cameron Bancroft, were handed lengthy bans by Cricket Australia following a ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa Test series in March. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Banned Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner are expected to return to Sydney first-grade cricket for their respective clubs' opening fixtures on Sept. 22.

Smith plays for Sutherland, who host Mosman in their first Premier Cricket fixture, while Warner represents Randwick-Petersham, who will face St. George, according to a report on Cricket Australia's website.

 

An enticing showdown between former Australia captain Smith and vice-captain Warner could take place on November 10, when Sutherland and Randwick-Petersham face off in a one-day match at an undecided venue.

The duo, along with opener Cameron Bancroft, were handed lengthy bans by Cricket Australia (CA) following a ball-tampering scandal during the South Africa Test series in March.

Following the ban, the trio have played in various domestic competitions, with Smith scoring 41 on his debut for the Barbados Tridents in the Twenty20 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) competition last Sunday.

The 29-year-old also regained the world number one Test batting ranking earlier this week despite being out of action for Australia since March.

Warner is also playing in the CPL for the St Lucia Stars, while Bancroft participated in the domestic Darwin's Strike League last month.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, CPL, Australia
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use