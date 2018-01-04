SC orders BCCI to allow Bihar to [play Ranji Trophy

rediff.com

January 04, 2018 15:33 IST

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, allowed Bihar Cricket Association to participate in Ranji Trophy and similar other national-level cricket championships.

BCCI logoA bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra made it clear that Bihar, which had not been allowed to participate in national-level cricket tournaments, must play cricket.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said that Bihar Cricket Association, which has been elected by virtue of an apex court order, shall be in- charge of the game in the state.

"This order has been passed keeping in view the cause of cricket," the court said, adding that it will not create any equity in favour of the Bihar Cricket Association. 

 

Tags: Bihar, Dipak Misra, Supreme Court, Ranji Trophy, BCCI
 

