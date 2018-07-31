Rashid named in England XI for series opener against India

July 31, 2018 20:58 IST

IMAGE: England's Adil Rashid during nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyer/Reuters

Adil Rashid was, on Tuesday, named as the sole specialist spinner in the England playing XI for the series opener against India, creating more pressure on the leg-spinner after his controversial recall to the Test side.

Rashid, who last played a Test in December 2016, has been preferred over all-rounder Moeen Ali in the XI.

His sudden selection in the Test team created a furore as he signed only a white-ball contract with Yorkshire earlier this year and also chose not to play a four-day game against Lancashire when he was in the running for a place in the national team.

"Looking at the surface, we have decided we only want to go with one spinner, and that is going to be Adil," skipper Joe Root said on the eve of the game.

"With the amount of right-handers in what we think is going to be India's team, he gives us a very attacking option," he added.

The 30-year-old has been recalled at the back of his impressive performances in the shorter formats of the game.

He picked up six wickets in the preceding ODI series against India, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, whom he bowled with a beauty. However, he has taken 38 wickets in 10 Tests at a modest average of 42.78.

Also finding a place in the XI is Sam Curran who will form the pace attack alongside James Anderson, Stuart Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.