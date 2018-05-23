PIX: WAGs pray, Ranveer cheers CSK

May 23, 2018 11:57 IST

Bollywood stars. WAGs. The cheergirls. All these up the glam quotient.

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni, left, with her husband. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

IPL-11 moves closer to the climax, but the level of excitement is intact.

When it comes to the IPL it isn't just about the cricket.

The spectators keep an eye off the pitch too.

IMAGE: Sakshi spotted praying, Geeta Basra, right, cheers. Photograph: BCCI

Tuesday's first IPL qualifier at the Wankhede was like a Bollywood pot-boiler, with all the masala of a super hit movie.

Sakshi Dhoni, CSK Captain Cool's missus, was seen praying, then cheering, finally beaming with pride.

Also spotted cheering were Geeta Basra -- Harbhajan 'Bhajji' Singh's wife -- and Priyanka Chaudhary Raina, Suresh Raina's biwi.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh gestures to fans. Photograph: BCCI

Ranveer Singh couldn't perform at the IPL-11 opening ceremony because of a shoulder injury, but he entertained fans on Tuesday with his antics.

Video: Kind courtesy: CSK/Twitter