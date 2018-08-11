PIX! Tendulkar junior selling radio sets at Lord's

August 11, 2018 18:05 IST

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh with Arjun Tendulkar. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter

When the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, is not bowling to Virat Kohli in the nets at the Lord’s, the lad is spotted selling digital radios outside the ground.

On Day 3, Harbhajan Singh, one of India's most efficient spinners, spotted Arjun selling the radios outside the Lord’s ground.

Singh posted a photo and tweeted, “Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today... sold 50 rush guys only few left junior @sachin_rt#Goodboy.”

Arjun recently made his India Under-19 debut against Sri Lanka, where he took just 12 balls to bag his maiden wicket.

Following the end of the series that India won, he returned to England and has been practising with the Indian team.