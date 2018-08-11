rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Imran calls up Sidhu, invites him to swearing-in ceremony

Imran calls up Sidhu, invites him to swearing-in ceremony

August 11, 2018 16:36 IST

Navjot Sidhu

IMAGE: Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI

Pakistan's prime minister-elect Imran Khan called up cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu to extend invitation to his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad on August 18, the Punjab minister said in a statement on Saturday.

 

Sidhu has accepted the invitation and informed the Union Home Ministry and the office of the Punjab Chief Minister about his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has personally telephoned Sidhu to extend the invitation, according to the statement.

Earlier, Sidhu said that he hoped that relations between India and Pakistan would improve with cricketer-turned-politician Khan becoming the prime minister of the neighbouring country.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, PTI, Union Home Ministry, Imran Khan
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use