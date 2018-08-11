PHOTOS: How swing king Anderson demolished India at Lord's

Last updated on: August 11, 2018 09:36 IST

James Anderson produces sixth five-wicket haul at Lord's.

The fast bowler now has 99 Test wickets at the famous London venue.

IMAGE: England's James Anderson celebrates after dismissing India's K L Rahul on Friday, Day 2 of the second Test, at Lord's. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Jimmy Anderson showed he remains a deadly proposition in English conditions, taking 5-20, as England bowled out India for a miserly 107 on the second day of the second Test at Lord's, on Friday.

After the entire first day was lost to rain, further wet conditions forced a delayed start with England captain Joe Root eventually winning the toss and putting India in to bat.

Root was clearly hoping that the lingering damp and overcast conditions would benefit Anderson and the 36-year-old took full advantage with some outstanding swing bowling.

IMAGE: James Anderson is congratulated by his England team mates after taking the wicket of Murali Vijay (not pictured). Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

It was the sixth time that Anderson has produced a five-wicket haul at Lord's and he now has 99 Test wickets at the famous London venue.

For much of the day, thanks again to the weather, it looked as though the fans were going to be restricted to just over eight overs of cricket but then the weather cleared in the evening and India must have wished the rain had stuck around.

In the brief morning session, Anderson got England off to a fine start, clean bowling opener Murali Vijay before removing Lokesh Rahul, who was caught behind by keeper Jonny Bairstow.

IMAGE: England debutant Ollie Pope runs-out Cheteshwar Pujara (not pictured). Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

After a rain delay, Cheteshwar Pujara was run out by debutant Ollie Pope and a downpour followed immediately.

When play resumed, seamer Chris Woakes, brought in to replace Ben Stokes, who is at a court hearing in Bristol, got the prize wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli for 23, leaving the tourists, who trail 1-0 in the series, at 49 for four.

Only off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, batting at number eight, provided any real resistance, making 29 in a 49-minute knock before he was trapped lbw by Stuart Broad.

IMAGE: Sam Curran, left, and Joe Root celebrate the dismissal of Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Anderson, who had generated movement off the seam as well as an impressive amount through the air, finished off the Indians - and secured his five-wicket performance - by removing Ishant Sharma.

"I would be so disappointed if I had messed up today because they were ideal conditions to bowl in. For me I find it so much fun when it is like that,” said Anderson.

“You do not get conditions like that much in England anymore with the ball doing that much in the air or off the pitch.

“When we bowl like that we would bowl most teams out in the world, we were that good. When you build pressure all day no matter who you are it is difficult," he said.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler takes a catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Both teams had made changes from the first test with India making two changes from Edgbaston and opting for a twin spin bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brought in for seamer Umesh Yadav, joining Ashwin in the slow bowling department.

Batsman Pujara was brought in for Shikhar Dhawan.

As expected England gave a Test debut to 20-year-old Surrey batsman Pope, who has competed in only 15 first-class matches but takes the place of the dropped Dawid Malan.