Last updated on: December 25, 2017 11:37 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, leads the Christmas celebrations. Photograph: BCCI

It is merry times for the Rohit Sharma-led team as they thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets to sweep the three-match Twenty20 international series at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

The Indian team celebrated Christmas wearing the ‘Santa hats’ after India finished 2017 with their 37th victory in international cricket -- second most in a calendar year behind Australia's 38 international wins in 2003

And leading the way was none other than former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who donned a 'Santa hat' to wish the fans.

Team India's Instagram post read: "Merry Christmas to everyone from #TeamIndia"