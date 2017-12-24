Kohli will break all batting records, says Waqar

December 24, 2017 16:19 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his double century. Photograph: BCCI

Pakistan's former captain Waqar Younis has tipped India captain Virat Kohli to break all batting records in the years to come.



"The way he is maintaining his fitness and the way he enjoys his game and focusses on his skill level, I think he is destined to break all batting records in the years to come," Waqar said.

The former fast bowler, who resigned as Pakistan's head coach last year, said that Kohli is a supreme-talented batsman in contemporary cricket.



Talking about the best batsmen of his era, Waqar said although cricket had changed a lot in the last decade he still rates Kohli at the top because of his commitment to fitness and improving his batting skills.



"The way I see it he should go on to achieve a lot of batting records," Waqar said.



Asked to compare Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara -- the two greats of his time -- Waqar said he rates the Indian maestro higher.



"I played a lot against Tendulkar and he made his debut against us. Over the years I saw him become a thorough professional and I have not seen such a committed player. He was the best batsman I bowled to and it used to be a challenge."



He said Lara was naturally gifted and could be devastating on his day.