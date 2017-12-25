Team India finally end Wankhede jinx...

December 25, 2017 01:13 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma receives the series winners trophy from BCCI acting president CK Khanna. Photograph: BCCI

India recorded their first-ever win in a Twenty20 International at the Wankhede Stadium when they edged out Sri Lanka by five wickets to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series, in Mumbai, on Sunday.



The hosts restricted the visitors to a modest 135 and then hit off the required runs in 19.2 overs to claim a hard-fought victory by five wickets.



India were beaten by a last-ball six when Eoin Morgan blasted medium-pacer Ashok Dinda back in 2012 as T20

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer, right, and Manish Pandey run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

International cricket made its debut at this stadium.

The second T20 International featuring India at this stadium had also ended in heartbreak for the hosts who lost to eventual champions West Indies by seven wickets on March 31, 2016 -- in the semi finals of the World T20 Championship.



Lendl Simmons, who was caught off a no-ball bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin early in his innings, played a match-winning knock of 82 off 51 balls to help Windies successfully chase a stiff target of 193 with two balls to spare.



The close victory achieved against Sri Lanka was India’s seventh successive win over the Emerald Islanders in the T20 format after losing the opening game of the three-game series in 2016 at Pune.