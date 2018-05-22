PIX: KKR players celebrate play-off berth

Last updated on: May 22, 2018 13:37 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain Robin Uthappa scored when it mattered most to guide the team to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and also into the play-offs.

The KKR players watched 'Deadpool 2' to mark their entry in the IPL 2018 play-offs.

IMAGE: Uthappa is a huge fan of Batman and was spotted with his wife Sheethal Goutham.

Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell was also there.

Kuldeep Yadav has starred with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders also did not miss the movie.

Sunil Narine has been producing an all-round performance for KKR was also spotted.