PIX: KKR players celebrate play-off berth

Last updated on: May 22, 2018 13:37 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain Robin Uthappa scored when it mattered most to guide the team to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and also into the play-offs.

The KKR players watched 'Deadpool 2' to mark their entry in the IPL 2018 play-offs. 

Robin Utthapa

IMAGE: Uthappa is a huge fan of Batman and was spotted with his wife Sheethal Goutham.

Andre RussellJamaican all-rounder Andre Russell was also there.

Kuldeep YadavKuldeep Yadav has starred with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders also did not miss the movie.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been producing an all-round performance for KKR was also spotted.

Rediff Sports Desk
