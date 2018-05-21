Spotted: Badminton ace Sindhu watching cricket

Last updated on: May 21, 2018 09:41 IST

IMAGE: PV Sindhu was seen cheering for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

When Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league game of IPL-11 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Saturday, they had a special visitor.

India 's World No 3 PV Sindhu was seen cheering for Kane Williamson-led side, who had a good run during the league stages, as they finished top with 18 points from 14 games.

They will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 match in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the final.

Kolkata Knight Riders eased past Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets to seal their place in the play-offs.

Hailing from Hyderabad, the star shuttler has been spotted in the previous editions cheering for her home team.