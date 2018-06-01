rediff.com

PIX: Dhoni hosts die-hard fan for special lunch

June 01, 2018 21:33 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Sudhir Gautam with Dhoni and family. Photographs: Sudhir Gautam/Twitter

Sudhir Gautam is the most visible supporter of the Indian team.

The 37-year-old from Muzzaffarpur, Bihar, is seen with the shaven head, painted top to bottom in the colours of the Indian flag.

 

MS DhoniSudhir is a self-confessed Sachin Tendulkar fan and now is a die-hard Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan.

He was hosted by former India skipper Dhoni for lunch to his Ranchi farmhouse on Friday.

Sudhir posted pictures with Dhoni and his family and tweeted, “Special Day with Captain Cool @msdhoni, Super Lunch with Super Family at Farm House. Words can’t describe the moments spent. Thank You MS Dhoni and Sakshi Di @SaakshiSRawat. Captain Relaxed after winning #IPL2018 @ChennaiIPL.”

MS DhoniSudhir has attended almost every match India have played at home since November 2003, which is when his remarkable story began.

Dhoni will be in action when India take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series which would be followed by the tour of England where the Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is, five ODIs and five Tests.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sudhir Gautam, India, Sachin Tendulkar, IPL2018
 

