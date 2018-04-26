rediff.com

Kohli fined 12 lakh for slow over rate against CSK

April 26, 2018 09:45 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday night.

 

The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said.

