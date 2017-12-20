rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat, Anushka invite PM for wedding reception?

Virat, Anushka invite PM for wedding reception?

December 20, 2017 21:30 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with PM Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with PM Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: PMO/Twitter

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot in Italy last week, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, apparently to invite him for their wedding reception to be held in New Delhi.

 

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two with Modi. The two handed over to the Prime Minister what appeared to be an invite.

"Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding," the PMO said on Twitter.

The two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Anushka Sharma, PMO, Narendra Modi, New Delhi, Virat Kohli
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use