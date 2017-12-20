Virat, Anushka invite PM for wedding reception?

December 20, 2017 21:30 IST

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with PM Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: PMO/Twitter

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot in Italy last week, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, apparently to invite him for their wedding reception to be held in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two with Modi. The two handed over to the Prime Minister what appeared to be an invite.

"Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding," the PMO said on Twitter.

The two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.