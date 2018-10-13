PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2

October 13, 2018 13:04 IST

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Hyderabad on Saturday.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Roston Chase. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Umesh Yadav ran through the West Indies lower order, before team mate Prithvi Shaw smashed an unbeaten fifty, as India dominated the second day's morning session to reach 80 for one in the second and final Test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Yadav registered a career-best 6-88 as India took 6.4 overs to claim the last three West Indies wickets, bowling the visitors out for 311 in Hyderabad.



Shaw, who smashed 134 in his debut Test in Rajkot last week, was batting on 52 at the lunch break with Cheteshwar Pujara on nine, the hosts trailing by 231.



Umesh had struck in the very first over of the day when he bowled Devendra Bishoo for two after the tourists had resumed on 295-7.

IMAGE: Roston Chase celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

The other overnight batsman, Roston Chase, needed two runs to complete his fourth Test century, which he duly achieved before falling to Yadav. His chanceless 106 contained eight boundaries and a six.



Shaw led India's reply with a scintillating display of strokes, which was in stark contrast to opening partner Lokesh Rahul's struggles at the other end.



The 18-year-old Shaw played the upper cut off a rising Shannon Gabriel delivery for a six and hit spinner Jomel Warrican for three successive boundaries en route to his 39-ball fifty.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav dismisses Roston Chase, who was bowled for 106. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

At the other end, Rahul scratched around for his four runs before jabbing at a Jason Holder delivery and dragging it onto the stumps after initially intending to leave it.



India paceman Shardul Thakur, who bowled 10 deliveries before leaving the field on Friday with a groin injury, has been ruled out of the second day's play.