Pant breaks into Indian ODI team after runs in Tests

October 11, 2018 18:31 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant replaced Dinesh Karthik for the first two ODI games against the West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant, on Thursday, earned a maiden call-up to the Indian ODI team, replacing Dinesh Karthik for the first two games against the West Indies.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's call-up was on expected lines after he impressed in his debut Test series against England before scoring an entertaining 92 in the first Test against the West Indies in Rajkot.

Captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup last month, returns to lead the side.

The five-match series begins in Guwahati on October 21.

Squad (for first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper),Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul.