PHOTOS: Hugh Jackman visits MCG commentary box while Cook matches Gavaskar

IMAGE: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman with Michael Clarke at the MCG on Wednesday. Photograph: Michael Clarke/Instagram

Look who visited our favourite commentators during the Ashes telecast?

While the classy band of Mark Taylor, Michael Clarke and Ian Healy went about their job on a routine day of cricket, they were left surprised when Hollywood's Australian and heartthrob of women the world over, Hugh Jackman dropped into the commentary box at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

IMAGE: Hugh Jackman is flanked by former Australian captains Mark Taylor (left) and Ian Healy. Photograph: Mark Taylor/Instagram

Awestruck by Jackman's presence, Taylor, Healy and Clarke found it opportune to click a picture with the Hollywood biggie even as Alastair Cook ground the Australian bowling and completed his 32nd Test ton on Day 2 of the 4th Test at the historic ground.

In so doing, Cook became only the 2nd batsman after India legend Sunil Gavaskar to score at each of the five major Test cricket venues in Australia.