PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 2

Last updated on: August 10, 2018 18:31 IST

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 2nd Test played between England and India at Lord's in London on Friday

IMAGE: England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at Lord's in London on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Jimmy Anderson once again exposed the frailties of a wobbly Indian top order as they were reduced to 11 for two at lunch on a rain-hit second day of the second cricket Test.

The wily seamer removed openers Murali Vijay (0) and KL Rahul (8) in a space of 15 balls as play was stopped after 6.3 overs due to heavens opening up.

The visitors once again made a horrendous start under heavy cloud cover even as the match started on time on the second morning, after the entire first day was washed out due to inclement weather.

At stoppage, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting with both having opened their accounts with a single each.

This was after England won the toss and opted to bowl under partly sunny skies.

IMAGE: General view of covers on the pitch during a rain delay on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Vijay looked to leave well, but played an uncharacteristic flick shot to a late outswinger from Anderson and was bowled for a five-ball duck.

Rahul left well against Stuart Broad and managed to get two boundaries as well. Leaving against Anderson though was a sterner challenge, as he nicked one in the seventh over and was caught behind.

The hosts made two changes from the first Test, bringing in Chris Woakes for Ben Stokes and handing 20-year-old Ollie Pope his maiden cap replacing an out of form Dawid Malan.

India made two changes, and surprisingly, brought in an extra spinner. Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of Umesh Yadav, while Pujara made a comeback to the playing eleven with Shikhar Dhawan left out after a poor outing at Edgbaston.