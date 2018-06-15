PHOTOS: India crush Afghanistan inside two days in one-off Test

Last updated on: June 15, 2018 18:46 IST

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma, centre, celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Rahmat Shah. Photograph: BCCI

Debutants Afghanistan were bowled out twice in a day to lose the one-off Test match against India by an innings and 262 runs, in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Afghanistan were sent crashing for 109 and 103 in the two innings as they were crushed within two days in the first ever Test match in reply to India's first innings total of 474.



This is the first time that India won a Test match inside two days while they also became the first team to claim all 20 wickets in a day.



It was a horror batting display from Afghanistan, who lasted a total of 66.3 overs (27.5 overs and 38.4 overs) in both innings.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin appeals successfully for the wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi. Photograph: BCCI

There were two minor milestones for India. Umesh Yadav completed 100 wickets in Test matches while Ashwin (316 wickets) surpassed Zaheer Khan (311 wickets) to become India's fourth highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (619 wickets), Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets).



It started in the first innings with the run-out of Mohammed Shahzad (14), who was needlessly run-out as Hardik Pandya's direct throw from point found him short of his crease.



In the second innings, the same Shahzad (13) nicked at a outswinger from Umesh Yadav.



Ishant, fresh from an impressive stint in English county cricket, bowled a perfect line and got the new ball to dart back in cleaning up the top-order batsmen.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya pulls one to the fence during his knock of 71 on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, in Bengaluru, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

The delivery of the first innings was bowled by Ishant to wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai (6) as he castled his stumps with a quick inswinger, leaving the visitors reeling on 35 for four.



Ashwin then castled Ashgar Stanikzai (11) through the gate as he dragged him forward with a full delivery before breaking through the gap between the bat and pads.



Hashmatullah Shahidi was the top-scorer for Afghanistan in the match with an unbeaten 36 in the second innings, while Stanikzai made 25, but no other batsman crossed the 20-run mark in the second innings.



In the first innings, Mohammed Nabi (24) was the only one to cross the 20-run mark, in the first innings for Afghanistan.

IMAGE: Afghanistan’s players celebrate the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, all-rounder Hardik Pandya mixed caution with aggression en route his stroke-filled 71 as India posted a commendable total, which seemed to be good enough for the minnows.



Last man Umesh Yadav also entertained the spectators with some lusty blows and his 26 off 21 balls also helped in beefing up India's total.



Courtesy Pandya's third half-century in Test cricket, India added 127 runs during the first session of the second day as Afghanistan opted not to take the second new ball.



Senior pro Ashwin played a poor stroke, chasing a widish delivery from pacer Yamin Ahmadzai (3/51 in 19 overs) to be caught behind for 18.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Asghar Stanikzai. Photograph: BCCI

However, Pandya decided to attack after Ashwin's departure as he hit a flurry of boundaries in Ravindra Jadeja's (20) company.



Jadeja gave Nabi the charge hitting him for a six but holed out in the deep going for another big hit down the ground.



However, they added 67 runs in only 13 overs, taking advantage of the old ball which wasn't doing much.



He was finally caught behind off fast bowler Wafadar, trying to play the ramp shot. It brought Yadav, who immediately hit Wafadar for a boundary and two huge sixes before Rashid trapped Ishant Sharma leg before to wrap up the innings.