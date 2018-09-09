Must read: Sanju Samson's adorable post

September 09, 2018 17:17 IST

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with his fiancee Charu. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Cricketer Sanju Samson posted a beautiful message to announce his marriage.

The wicket-keeper batsman is set to marry his college classmate in December later this year, the cricketer announced on Sunday on social media.

The 23-year-old from Kerala posted a photograph of him along with his fiancee, Charu, and wrote: “11:11 pm on 22nd August 2013 it was when I sent a Hi to her.

From that day till now,almost 5 years I have waited to put a picture with her, and tell the world that I am in love with this special girl.

We spent time together, but couldn't walk together publicly...

But from today we can, thanks a lot to both of our parents for agreeing to this happily. Feeling and always felt really happy and blessed to have someone special like you with me CHARU.

I would request everyone to bless us from your heart and greet us with a smile...! #officiallytogether."

Charu's father B Ramesh Kumar told IANS that the marriage would be held on December 22.

Samson, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013, played for Rajasthan Royals in 2018.