Must read: Sanju Samson's adorable post

Cricketer Sanju Samson posted a beautiful message to announce his marriage.
The wicket-keeper batsman is set to marry his college classmate in December later this year, the cricketer announced on Sunday on social media.
The 23-year-old from Kerala posted a photograph of him along with his fiancee, Charu, and wrote: “11:11 pm on 22nd August 2013 it was when I sent a Hi to her.
From that day till now,almost 5 years I have waited to put a picture with her, and tell the world that I am in love with this special girl.
We spent time together, but couldn't walk together publicly...
But from today we can, thanks a lot to both of our parents for agreeing to this happily. Feeling and always felt really happy and blessed to have someone special like you with me CHARU.
I would request everyone to bless us from your heart and greet us with a smile...! #officiallytogether."
Charu's father B Ramesh Kumar told IANS that the marriage would be held on December 22.
Samson, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013, played for Rajasthan Royals in 2018.
this
Comment
article