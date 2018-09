Osaka shocks Serena in dramatic final for US Open crown

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka hoists the US Open trophy after beating Serena Williams of the United States in the women’s singles final on Saturday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka became Japan’s first ever Grand Slam champion after she thumped a raging Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 in a controversial US Open final on Saturday, the American suffering a meltdown after being handed a game penalty.

With Osaka in control of the match, chair umpire Carlos Ramos sent Williams into a rage when he handed the 23-time Grand Slam champion a game penalty for a string of bad behaviour, including a coaching violation and verbal and racket abuse.

IMAGE: Serena Williams gestures to umpire Carlos Ramos, left, instead of shaking hands after the final. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Williams then launched a verbal attack on Ramos, demanding everything from an apology to accusing him of being a thief.

The game penalty put Osaka 5-3 up in second set and the 20-year-old Japanese kept her cool to pull off a historic win.

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka returns to Serena Williams during the women’s singles final. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

A string of bad behaviour followed from Williams and she went on to incur a point penalty for smashing her racket before being slapped with a game penalty at 4-3 down after she launched into a verbal attack against Ramos, accusing him of being “a liar” and “a thief for stealing a point from me”.

That coaching warning ignited the first outburst from Williams, who screamed at Ramos that she was a mother and would never cheat, adding that she would rather lose.

Order seemed to be restored when Williams finally broke Osaka for the first time to go up 3-1 but things quickly slid out of control when the Japanese 20th seed broke back, prompting the former world number one to smash her racket and Ramos to issue the point penalty.

That brought another tirade from Williams which was followed by a game penalty, bringing a shower of jeers from the packed stadium and another explosive outburst from the teary American.

IMAGE: Serena Williams reacts after losing a point. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Later Mouratoglou admitted he had been trying to coach Williams from the stands with some hand signals but accused Osaka’s coach Sascha Bajin of doing the same.

“I am honest. I was coaching,” said Mouratoglou. “I don’t think she looked one time.

“Sascha was coaching every point too.”

The controversial finish cast a cloud over what should have been Osaka’s shining moment.

Standing on the podium waiting to be handed her trophy and a winner’s cheque for $3.8 million, Osaka heard only boos as an angry crowd took out their frustration on Ramos, who stood to the side.

“I know everyone was cheering for her and I’m sorry it had to end like this,” said Osaka. “I just want to say thank you for watching the match.”

“It was always my dream to play Serena in the U.S. Open finals… I’m really grateful I was able to play with you.”

The result prevented Williams from winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.