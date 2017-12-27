rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Limping Dhawan raises eye-brows, doubtful for 1st Test

Limping Dhawan raises eye-brows, doubtful for 1st Test

December 27, 2017 23:38 IST

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan appears to be a doubtful starter for the first Test against South Africa. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan appears to be a doubtful starter for the first Test against South Africa, starting January 5, due to an ankle injury.

 

Before Indian team's departure, Dhawan was seen entering the team hotel limping with his left-ankle heavily strapped.

He was accompanied by physio Patrick Farhart and has undergone for an MRI scan.

"Shikhar Dhawan's ankle is being assessed. The physio is yet to give any report to the national selectors. As of now, he is travelling with the team. However, it can't be ascertained whether he will be available for the first Test match or not," a senior BCCI official said on the condition of anonymity.

If Dhawan is rendered unfit for the first Test, then in-form KL Rahul is expected to open the batting with the dependable Murali Vijay.

As per the selection pattern of the Indian teams whenever there has been an injury concern, the fourth opener currently would be Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Mukund, who had scored 82 in his last Test appearance in Sri Lanka.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Shikhar Dhawan, MRI, South Africa, Patrick Farhart, Abhinav Mukund
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use