Last updated on: December 14, 2017 10:34 IST

'Rohit Sharma. Devastating yet so classical.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma smashed his third double hundred in one-day internationals to power India to comprehensive 141-run win against Sri Lanka in the second match in Mohali on Wednesday.

Such was the pace of Rohit's unbeaten 153-ball 208-run innings that after completing his 100 off 115 balls, he blasted his next 100 off just 36 balls.

Rohit reached his 16th ODI hundred en route to a double hundred. His last double hundred also came against Sri Lanka while the first one was recorded against Australia.

His breathtaking knock included a dozen sixes and 13 boundaries as he literally toyed with the opposition bowlers.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:



Ravi Shastri: Stunning innings. It was Rohit Paisa Vasool Shaaaaarma all the way. Way to go boy @ImRo45 #TeamIndia #INDvSL #RohitSharma

Sachin Tendulkar: Way to go my friend. Always a joy to watch you bat.

Virender Sehwag: Wah Rohit Wah ! 35 balls for the second hundred. So proud of you Rohit Sharma!

VVS Laxman: What an innings Hitman , quite unreal. Many congratulations on the 3rd ODI double. 3 alone out of a total 7 ODI double hundred’s. Take a bow @ImRo45.

Harbhajan Singh: Shaaaaaannnaaaaaaaaaa batting @ImRo45 you beauty #INDvSL @StarSportsIndia @BCCI

Sanjay Manjrekar: Does not need any of the modern innovative shots to get these double hundreds , Rohit Sharma. Devastating yet so classical.

BCCI: LIKE A BOSS! THIRD double century in ODIs. The first man to scale Mt.200 on three occasions in ODIs. Stand up and Salute.

ICC: No other player has more than one ODI 200... @ImRo45 now has THREE! What an unbelievable innings!