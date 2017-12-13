Congratulate Rohit Sharma on his third double century!

Rohit Sharma continue to rewrite the record books in limited overs cricket as the India opener smashed his third double hundred in one-day internationals to fire India to a mammoth 392 for four in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Wednesday.
A host of records were broken on the day that saw Rohit reach his 16th ODI hundred en route to a double hundred. No other player in the history of cricket has more than one double hundred in ODIs.
His last double hundred also came against Sri Lanka while the first one was recorded against Australia. He also holds the world record score of the highest ODI score -- 264 versus Sri Lanka in Kolkata.
The 30-year-old, who is leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli, slammed dozen sixes and 13 boundaries as he literally toyed with the opposition bowlers.
It was a perfect wedding anniversary gift for his wife Ritika, who was watching from the stands at the PCA I S Bindra stadium in Mohali.
