Congratulate Rohit Sharma on his third double century!

Last updated on: December 13, 2017 15:59 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his third double century in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma continue to rewrite the record books in limited overs cricket as the India opener smashed his third double hundred in one-day internationals to fire India to a mammoth 392 for four in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Wednesday.

 

A host of records were broken on the day that saw Rohit reach his 16th ODI hundred en route to a double hundred. No other player in the history of cricket has more than one double hundred in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits out. Photograph: BCCI

His last double hundred also came against Sri Lanka while the first one was recorded against Australia. He also holds the world record score of the highest ODI score -- 264 versus Sri Lanka in Kolkata.

The 30-year-old, who is leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli, slammed dozen sixes and 13 boundaries as he literally toyed with the opposition bowlers.

It was a perfect wedding anniversary gift for his wife Ritika, who was watching from the stands at the PCA I S Bindra stadium in Mohali.

